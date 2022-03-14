New Disney wedding gowns are inspired by each princess

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's something so magical about Walt Disney World, that it often becomes the place where couples say "I do."
There's a new collection of fairy tale wedding gowns, in collaboration with Allure Bridals, that is inspired by each of the Disney princesses.
"I think the challenge for us, which is really exciting, is how do we interpret each of our beloved characters?" said Nikki Deeds, the global brand manager for Allure Bridals. "For instance, the fabrics and the appliques are so important for each particular princess that we want to encompass their true characteristic and personality into each of the styles."
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is also expanding its venues. There are now more than 50 wedding spots across the Walt Disney World Resort, from theme parks to resorts and a dedicated wedding pavilion.
"We are so excited to announce our newest venue that's located in Epcot, which is part of the France Pavilion Expansion," says Korri McFann, the marketing director for Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. "It's all part of the 50th anniversary and it's called Place de Remy. It's absolutely beautiful, with courtyards and French motifs and a beautiful street. It's absolutely perfect for a ceremony."
There's also a one-of-a-kind gown from Allure bridal that one lucky bride will win in "GMA's The World's Most Magical Wedding Dress Contest."
