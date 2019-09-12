Berks County doctor arrested for allegedly overprescribing opioid medication to patients

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Berks County, Pennsylvania doctor is facing charges for over-prescribing opioid medication to patients.On Thursday, the district attorney's office announced criminal charges against Doctor Robert Schorschinsky.Officials say the investigation into the doctor's practice began back in late 2017.Investigators claim Schorschinsky prescribed doses much higher than the recommended limits set by U.S. officials.The doctor is also facing charges for signing prescriptions illegally used to obtain opioid pills from pharmacies around Berks County.