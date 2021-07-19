Pets & Animals

Video shows firefighter sledgehammer through wall to free dog who was likely trapped for 5 days

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighter uses sledgehammer to free dog stuck in wall

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A Cincinnati firefighter used a little muscle to save a dog who had been missing for five days.

The fire department says they responded for a call, "dog stuck inside a wall."

Upon arrival they quickly realized there was a dog that had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between two concrete walls.

RELATED: 'Bobcat' causes Pennsylvania high school evacuation, revealed to be missing house cat

After opening up the wall with a sledgehammer, Jenny Atkins lured Gertie out with a little persuasion, and pulled her out the rest of the way.

Gertie, the dog, is believed to have been stuck there the entire five days she was missing.

It wasn't until the fifth day that her owners realized she had fallen into a concrete crevice.

VIDEO: Massachusetts police department introduces nation's 1st COVID-sniffing K-9's
EMBED More News Videos

The 9-month-old Labradors are stepsiblings and work for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescuebuzzworthymissing dogcaught on videodogfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News