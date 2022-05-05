reading

Dolly Parton visiting Delaware for Imagination Library celebration

Her visit is part of a statewide celebration of her Imagination Library.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit the Wilmington Public Library on Thursday.

It is part of a statewide celebration of her Imagination Library.

The country music icon's book-gifting program mails children from birth to 5 years old a free book each month to inspire a love of reading.



Gover John Carney and first lady Tracey Quillen Carney will be in attendance.

Families can sign up for the Imagination Library on Delaware Libraries' website.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The visit to the First State comes a day after it was announced that Parton would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

She had initially declined the nomination, saying she had not yet earned the right.

Parton tweeted Wednesday that she would accept it gracefully, and that she was honored and humbled.



Other Hall of Fame inductees include Eminem, Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest.
