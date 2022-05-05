Dolly Parton visiting Delaware for Imagination Library celebration

It is part of a statewide celebration of her Imagination Library.
The country music icon's book-gifting program mails children from birth to 5 years old a free book each month to inspire a love of reading.
THURSDAY, MAY 5! Join @DollyParton for 2 livestream broadcasts as she visits statewide celebrations of her #ImaginationLibrary in #Delaware and #Arkansas! 🎉 https://t.co/CbNGFUvXCq pic.twitter.com/mpoDskPLb3— Imagination Library (@dollyslibrary) May 3, 2022
Gover John Carney and first lady Tracey Quillen Carney will be in attendance.
Families can sign up for the Imagination Library on Delaware Libraries' website.
The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.
The visit to the First State comes a day after it was announced that Parton would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.
She had initially declined the nomination, saying she had not yet earned the right.
Parton tweeted Wednesday that she would accept it gracefully, and that she was honored and humbled.
I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. pic.twitter.com/kDTw8u7a1c— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 4, 2022
Other Hall of Fame inductees include Eminem, Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest.