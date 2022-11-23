Dolores' Deli is a family affair with 2 generations of cooks

Dolores' Deli in South Philadelphia is an homage to family, with hoagies of all flavors.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Dolores' Deli, everything is made in-house and to order.

Owner Peter Miglino grew up working in his parent's longtime restaurant, Felicia's, coat checking at age 5, bussing tables at 8 and waiting tables at 12.

Owning a deli was a dream for Miglino and his fiancé and co-owner, Victoria Rio.

When they found a location at 2nd and Mifflin, they asked his parents Nick and Maria to come back from retirement to help in the kitchen.

The deli is named after Miglino's grandmother and, from his mother's gnocchi to his father's pizza steak, everything on the menu is an homage to family.

Miglino says The Henry might be the number one sandwich on the menu. It's made with sharp provolone, fried zucchini, eggplant, broccoli rabe and roasted peppers.

The family opened Dolores' Deli in 2020. Then the pandemic happened and then Nick suffered a recurrence of his cancer.

Two years later, Nick is in remission and business is rebounding from COVID-19.

Dolores Deli | Facebook |Instagram

1841 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

267-519-3212