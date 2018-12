EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over a police investigation into a double shooting in Port Richmond, December 18, 2018.

Police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Port Richmond section.It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Clearfield Street.Officials said at least one victim was transported to the hospital by police.There is no word on the condition of the second victim.Police said no arrests have been made.There is no word on a motive at this time.------