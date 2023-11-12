Philadelphia police investigate double shooting that left 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that took place on Saturday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Mount Vernon Street in the city's Mantua neighborhood.

Police say a 23-year-old man and woman were shot during the incident. The man was shot three times in the lower abdomen and the woman was shot once in the foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case.

