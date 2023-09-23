WATCH VIDEOS

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Philadelphia takeout restaurant

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, September 23, 2023 10:21PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting took place inside a Philadelphia takeout restaurant on Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

Police say an officer on patrol spotted two victims lying in the roadway.

A 41-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were shot multiple times inside the restaurant, according to officials.

Both victims were transported by police to Temple University Hospital.

The 41-year-old later died from his injuries. The other victim was placed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Shell casings were found inside and outside of the Ming Wang Restaurant.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

