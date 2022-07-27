Jewish leaders gather in Philly to decry Doug Mastriano's link to controversial online platform

A press conference was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum.

The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state representatives and Philadelphia city council members.

They spoke out after a report from MediaMatters.org that Mastriano paid the online forum Gab $5,000 for "campaign consulting" on April 28.

Gab was described by MediaMatters.org as "a haven for users who are white supremacists, antisemites, and violent extremists."

The Huffington Post reports that the Mastriano account on Gab is now one of several that new users automatically follow.

"Doug Mastriano's support for dangerous extremism and anti-Semitism and his eagerness to campaign with these folks is shameful," said Jill Zipin of Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania.

