Downed wire causes major car fire across from Delco school

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) --
A live wire fell onto a parked car causing it to be engulfed in flames in a driveway across the street from a school in Folcroft, Delaware County.

Firefighters were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday for the report of downed wires on the 700 block of School Lane.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed crews waiting as the fire burned, waiting for the power to be turned off in order to fight the blaze.

PECO tells Action News they have de-energized the wire and have crews on the way

The fire has to spread to the bumper of another vehicle in the driveway.

Sparks could be seen coming from the live wire on the ground nearby.

The location is across from the Delcroft School.

There is no word on injuries at this time.
