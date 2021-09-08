PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a year-long search, there's a new leader at the helm of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.
Dr. Ashley Jordan is the museum's new President and CEO. She comes with not only experience and passion, but a distinct vision for what she calls our city's "crown jewel."
"The stories that we tell are so intertwined in the history of Philadelphia, and the ongoing conversation for the future originates from this place," she said.
Dr. Jordan most recently served as Senior Director of Development at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.
She says the goal is to expand our museum's reach and transform it into a world-class destination, where we look to the past and carve out a better future - together.
"Sometimes within the story of American History, we have been omitted, forgotten," said Dr. Jordan. "I think what we do is make sure that those voices are not lost or omitted from the narrative. We make sure that we are spreading the message for those unsung, forgotten narratives, as well as those famous stories as well."
The museum's main exhibition celebrates the lives and accomplishments of Black Philadelphians over the last 300 years.
Right now, there's a second exhibition about Anna Russell Jones, a 20th century graphic designer. The exhibit runs through September 12.
Dr. Jordan is originally from Ohio and says she's thrilled to be here in Philadelphia, where history is alive.
For more information on the African American Museum in Philadelphia and to view some of their upcoming exhibits, visit: https://www.aampmuseum.org/
African American Museum in Philadelphia welcomes Dr. Ashley Jordan as new president
Dr. Jordan most recently worked at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
MUSEUMS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News