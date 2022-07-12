'We are not tacos': First Lady Dr. Jill Biden criticized for comparing Latinos to tacos in speech

NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities.



We are not tacos.



Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.



Do not reduce us to stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/KQIq5gwsht — NAHJ (@NAHJ) July 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is facing criticism after a comment she made during a speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, seemingly likening Hispanics to tacos.She spoke on Monday night to the country's largest Latino civil rights and advocacy group on the Hispanic "Quest for Equity.""The diversity of this community -- as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio -- is your strength," Dr. Biden said.There were some laughs in the crowd, but others, including the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, didn't think it was funny.The organization released a statement, saying in part, "We are not tacos... Do not reduce us to stereotypes."This comes as the U.S. and Mexican presidents are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, but their relationship is not in the best shape.Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has openly criticized U.S. President Joe Biden on many issues, and he recently declined President Biden's invitation to a summit in L.A.The White House is optimistic that despite their differences, the two leaders will find common ground on certain immigration and border issues, among other topics."We expect the two leaders to discuss their common vision for North America and common efforts to address global challenges, including Russia's war in Ukraine," a White House representative said.