Dramatic body cam video shows police saving boy from choking

CULVER CITY, California -- Dramatic bodycam video released from Culver City police shows two officers racing into an apartment to save a boy who was choking.

The video shows two officers go into the apartment where a frantic mother grips her little boy, who was choking and couldn't breathe.

Heart-pounding seconds go by as the officers try to clear the child's airway.

As they carry the boy outside, the officers continue to perform a "back thrust" to help.

Finally, the child starts to breathe on his own.

The boy was able to see his heroes again this week when the Culver City council hosted him and his family, and honored the officers who saved his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
culver citylos angeles countycaliforniachildrenu.s. & worldpolicechokingbody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child left in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Child airlifted to hospital after dog attack in Wildwood
Wolf unveils gun violence effort after Philadelphia shooting
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Man, dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say
Show More
Cherry Hill School District feels pushback over lunch debt policy
Hahnemann closure causes baby boom at Jefferson
Watch multiple versions of Harper's walk-off grand slam again and again
Uber driver faces deportation after rape conviction in Chester Co.
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
More TOP STORIES News