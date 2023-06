The 'Cakie' is the signature item at Dreamworld Bakes, a micro-bakery birthed during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dreamworld Bakes is a micro-bakery created by Ashley Huston.

The self-taught baker has worked in the food business since she started working and has built a menu of decadent desserts she shares around the city at pop-up destinations and through her Instagram page.

Her menu changes monthly featuring seasonal selections.

Her dessert club offers the chance to sample her entire menu without having to find her at select stops.

Dreamworld Bakes | Facebook | Instagram