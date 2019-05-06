Driver, 3 others injured after car crashes into pizza shop in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Flying Crust Pizza has its storefront boarded up after a 34-year-old woman from Pennsauken drove through the store Friday night, according to the Camden County prosecutor's office.The woman injured herself and three other men inside the store, including a 42-year-old man from Woodlynne, a 25-year-old man from Philadelphia, and a 37-year-old man from Pennsauken.A video taken by an employee the night of the crash, posted to the pizza shop's Instagram page, showed an employee asking the woman - who he said drove through the storefront - how she's feeling."Yeah I'm good," said the woman in the video.Another video on the shop's Instagram showed shattered glass covering the floor of the pizza shop, located at 7709 Park Avenue. The fire and police department responded to the scene.The 37-year-old owner and the 34-year-old driver were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and have since been released, according to the Camden County prosecutor's office.Employees told Action News there were a total of six workers inside and no customers.Now they're just trying to figure out what caused the accident."Heard a big boom almost like an explosion around," said Diane Simpson, a neighbor, who lives on Park Avenue.Simpson said she lives across the street from the pizza shop and called 911 immediately after she heard the crash."Very shocking to see a whole car through the front window and door of the pizza shop," said Simpson.The female driver is currently not facing any charges, but the prosecutor's office is now taking over the investigation. The office is currently awaiting lab results.The owner of Flying Crust told Action News he is planning on re-opening his store, but isn't sure when.