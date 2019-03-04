Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95 in Delaware County

It happened around 3 p.m. when police say they attempted to pull over a 41-year-old man in a black Ford vehicle near the Philadelphia International Airport.
Breaking: Traffic mess. Traffic gaper delay I95 SB due to multiple car accidents on I-95 NB @ 420. Driver may have been going the wrong way. pic.twitter.com/jXO9zOkTkI— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) March 4, 2019
That's when police say the driver jumped a median, struck two vehicles and continued to travel on I-95 northbound in the opposite direction, striking another vehicle head-on.
Injuries to the other victims are unknown at this time.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody and is being hospitalized. He's currently listed in stable condition.
