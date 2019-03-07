Driver crashes into paint store in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car barreled into a PPG paint store in Springfield, Delaware County Thursday morning leaving behind a lot of damage.Witnesses believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and ended up accelerating into the shop.It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 100 block of Baltimore Pike.The glass front window and door are smashed and there is debris scattered all over.Witnesses say that there was no one hurt.------