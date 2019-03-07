Driver crashes into paint store in Delaware County

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver crashes into paint store in Delaware County. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 7, 2019.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car barreled into a PPG paint store in Springfield, Delaware County Thursday morning leaving behind a lot of damage.

Witnesses believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and ended up accelerating into the shop.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 100 block of Baltimore Pike.

The glass front window and door are smashed and there is debris scattered all over.

Witnesses say that there was no one hurt.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newscrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Mayor Jim Kenney proposes $5 billion spending plan
Show More
Truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Student accepted into 39 colleges, awarded $1.6M in scholarships
Man found shot to death in pickup truck
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Fran Dunphy to coach last home game at Temple
More TOP STORIES News