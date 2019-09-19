Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating in Mercer County, New Jersey after a driver crashes into a pond on Thursday.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck around 4 p.m. on Keefe Road and Cold Soil Road in Lawrence Township.

Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway and somehow crashed into the pond.

No word on injuries at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
