Driver in South Philadelphia crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver in a South Philadelphia car accident told police he lost control of his car after he was shot at numerous times Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of South 17th and McKean streets.

Police said the accident involved a Jeep and a BMW and there were bullet holes found in the back of the Jeep.

The crash sent one of the cars into a nearby utility pole. The driver was not hit by any bullets.

Police are investigating the incident.
