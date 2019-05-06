PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver in a South Philadelphia car accident told police he lost control of his car after he was shot at numerous times Monday morning.
The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of South 17th and McKean streets.
Police said the accident involved a Jeep and a BMW and there were bullet holes found in the back of the Jeep.
The crash sent one of the cars into a nearby utility pole. The driver was not hit by any bullets.
Police are investigating the incident.
Driver in South Philadelphia crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More