Driver killed in head-on crash in Delaware identified

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities have identified the driver killed in Friday night's violent, head-on collision in Claymont, Delaware.

Delaware State Police say 49-year-old Michael Simmons of Brookhaven, Pa. was behind the wheel of the 2001 Mercedes SUV that slammed into a Ford Pickup truck after fleeing the scene of a different crash.

Simmons, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. Friday at Naamans Road and Peachtree Lane.

Investigators say Simmons rear-ended a Honda sedan, then tried to speed away into oncoming traffic.

His SUV struck the Ford pickup truck head-on, killing him.

Three people in the truck were treated at area hospitals for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The two people in the Honda which was rear-ended by the Mercedes were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newstraffic fatalitiescar crashClaymont
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News