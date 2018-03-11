CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --Authorities have identified the driver killed in Friday night's violent, head-on collision in Claymont, Delaware.
Delaware State Police say 49-year-old Michael Simmons of Brookhaven, Pa. was behind the wheel of the 2001 Mercedes SUV that slammed into a Ford Pickup truck after fleeing the scene of a different crash.
Simmons, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened before 9 p.m. Friday at Naamans Road and Peachtree Lane.
Investigators say Simmons rear-ended a Honda sedan, then tried to speed away into oncoming traffic.
His SUV struck the Ford pickup truck head-on, killing him.
Three people in the truck were treated at area hospitals for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The two people in the Honda which was rear-ended by the Mercedes were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
