2 Philly men were traveling over 100mph before deadly crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Prosecutor

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men from Philadelphia have been charged with causing a deadly crash which involved five cars.

John Ramos, 28, has been charged with Vehicular Homicide (Second Degree), Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident (Second Degree), Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License (Third Degree) and Endangering an Injured Victim by Leaving the Scene without Rendering Aid (Third Degree).

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Ramos surrendered with his attorney on Tuesday at the Prosecutor's Office in Mount Holly.

Brandon Moore, 23, has been charged with charged with Vehicular Homicide (Second Degree) and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).

Authorities said Moore was taken into custody on January 22 and released following a first appearance in Superior Court. Ramos is presently being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and has a detention hearing scheduled for March 5.

John Ramos and Brandon Moore



The multi-vehicle crash occurred on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge just before 7 p.m. on December 28, 2020.

The Burlington County Bridge Commission Police Department was called to the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

One person was killed in a crash that shut down the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge for more than 7 hours.



Upon arrival, officers found a heavily damaged Honda Civic. The driver, later identified as Gerardo Francisco Perez Martinez of Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Prosecutor's Office said Ramos and Moore were both returning to Philadelphia from New Jersey and, after exiting the toll booth, began speeding across the bridge.

At one point, authorities said both vehicles were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour. The posted speed on the bridge is 45 mph.

The Prosecutor's Office said bridge surveillance video and witness statements determined that Moore, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger, struck the passenger side of Ramos's 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which led to the fatal collision with Martinez's Honda.

Multiple others were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment, authorities said.
