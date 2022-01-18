DRUMLine Live tour inspired by HBCU marching band traditions stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An international tour inspired by a Historically Black College and University marching band tradition made a stop in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday night at the Grand Opera House
The show includes original compositions, soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, and synchronized group performances.
"It's basically the movie 'Drumline' with Nick Cannon, but on stage," said drummer Marcus Joyner.
Joyner said he started playing drums when he was just 10 years old after first seeing the film and began playing in his high school's drumline when he was in 5th grade.
He went on to get a full scholarship to North Carolina Central University.
"It's just an amazing experience to do what you love to do and make a living off of it," he said. "You get to travel the world."
Joyner says drumming takes practice and hard work to be able to make it look so easy, especially on stage.
