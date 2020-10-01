ICE releases statement on case of missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez

By Brandon Longo
BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the search continues for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl Dulce Maria Alavez, ICE wants possible witnesses to know that they should feel comfortable coming forward with information.

Dulce vanished from a Bridgeton park on September 16, 2019 while she was on the playground with her brother. Her mother, Noema Perez-Alavez, was nearby but couldn't see her daughter playing before she was kidnapped.



ICE Newark released a statement this week on the disappearance, saying that those living in the community illegally "should not for one minute be hesitant to provide information that may assist in this investigation."

"ICE officers are trained to exercise prosecutorial discretion in performing their immigration enforcement duties. Indeed, federal immigration law makes certain forms of immigration benefits available under certain circumstances to individuals who assist law enforcement or who have been victimized by criminal activity," added ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

MISSING FOR A YEAR: FBI special agent Daniel Garrabrant shares new information on the disappearance of Bridgeton, New Jersey girl Dulce Maria Alavez.



The FBI tells Action News that there were witnesses who likely saw the person who abducted the little girl.

"The person that did this likely lived in Bridgeton, been familiar with Bridgeton or had a reason to be where they were in that park," said FBI special agent Daniel Garrabrant.

Alavez-Perez said earlier this month that she regrets letting her daughter leave her sight.

"It gives me bad memories because I wish I could go back to the time and come with her to the park and not leave her alone," she said.

The mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, the little girl who vanished while playing in a park, spoke to Action News on the one year anniversary of the child's disappearance.



Noema adds the community has supported her over the last year, but there have been many critics.

She says she has nothing to hide and will continue to speak until her daughter comes home.

"I'm grateful for them because not a lot of people are helping my family, support us, looking for Dulce," she said. "There's a lot of people judging me, my family, saying we had something to do with it, but we had nothing to do with it."

There is a $75,000 reward being offered in the case.

Anyone with any information can call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

You can also report anonymous tips to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.

You can also call the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and select option 4, then select option 8, or submit an anonymous tip to the agency online.

If you speak Spanish you can call 856-207-2732.

