Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day raises funds for local children's hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buildings in Philadelphia such as One Liberty Place and Symphony House are lit up in pink and orange on Tuesday for a very special reason.

It's Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day!

Dunkin' is giving customers a chance to enjoy their morning joe while bringing joy to local children's hospitals in Philadelphia.

One dollar from every iced coffee purchased on this day, no matter the size, will be donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

To give you an idea: On the last Iced Coffee Day, Dunkin' of Greater Philadelphia raised a total of $120,000 for our local children's hospitals.

Nationally, they raised $1.8 million.

"These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families," Dunkin' said in a press release. "Funds also supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists and more."

