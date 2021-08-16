3-year-old Pennsylvania boy found dead in river after going missing from campsite

Dwight Dinsmore, who was from Yatesboro, Pennsylvania, was found in the Allegheny River at about 2:40 p.m., about a mile south of Lock and Dam No. 6, the Armstrong County coroner said in a press release.
The death is being treated as an accident. There were no further details about what happened.
The boy had last been seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a black collar and a motorcycle depicted on the front, police said in a news release.
Police said the search started around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
The search was conducted by several local police departments, K-9 units, state police and family members, but was called off Friday evening due to inclement weather, officials said.
It had resumed Saturday morning.
