Police investigate shots fired outside bowling alley in Haverford Twp.

Police say shots were fired outside of the bowling alley
By
Child safe, father on the run after argument in Haverford Township

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are searching for a suspect after an argument at a bowling alley.

Haverford Township police were called to Wynnewood Lanes on the 2200 block of Haverford Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, a domestic argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend took place outside the bowling alley over a custody dispute involving their 8-year-old daughter.

During the argument, the father of the 8-year-old girl pulled out a handgun and fired four to six shots, officials say.

Police say the gun misfired and the woman was not hit and refused medical treatment on scene.

Officials now say the child was never on scene during the altercation.

The suspect left before police arrived and remains at large.

Police say the investigation continues with charges pending.

More TOP STORIES News