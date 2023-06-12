Tickets for Eagles home games, Training Camp public practice go on sale Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Are you ready for some football?

Single-game tickets for all 10 Philadelphia Eagles home games for the 2023 preseason and regular season go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit per household.

The Eagles say due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as the tickets go on sale.

Tickets for the Birds' Training Camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field also go on sale at the same time. The practice is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission for $10. There will also be an option to purchase a $35 VIP ticket that will provide fans a special on-field experience before the start of practice.

All ticket proceeds for the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and care programs. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of two will require a ticket for entry. There are no ticket limitations per customer and parking will be free.

Eagles Training Camp begins Tuesday, July 25.

The Eagles home opener will be on Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings.