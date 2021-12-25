Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni clears NFL's COVID protocols; will coach Sunday

Time will tell which players will be available on Sunday for both the Eagles and the Giants.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles announced on social media that head coach Nick Sirianni cleared NFL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

In a post on Twitter Saturday, the Eagles wrote, "Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni returned to the team's facility this morning after clearing the NFL's COVID testing protocol. Sirianni will be on the sideline tomorrow."



Thie comes after the team announced Wednesday that Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptomatic and tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Eagles beat Washington at the Linc, in a game that had been postponed several days because of a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni discusses COVID diagnosis at Wednesday news conference.



RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

Time will tell which players will be available on Sunday for both the Eagles and the Giants.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia eaglescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49er...
Hurts, Eagles ready for Giants on quick turnaround
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19...
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mild, Wet At Times On Christmas
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey home catches fire in Voorhees, NJ: Officials
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Volunteers spread holiday cheer to Montco families affected by Ida
Last minute shoppers brave holiday crowds
Philly police captain launches podcast to discuss gun violence
Long lines celebrate Termini's South Philly Christmas Eve tradition
Show More
United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
Home for the holiday: Travelers in Philly area make last-minute trips
Volunteers deliver special Christmas to kids at Ronald McDonald House
"Lights on Lantern" draws crowds to Cherry Hill home
Winter clothes given away by team of barbers in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News