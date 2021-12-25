Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni clears NFL's COVID protocols; will coach Sunday

In a post on Twitter Saturday, the Eagles wrote, "Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni returned to the team's facility this morning after clearing the NFL's COVID testing protocol. Sirianni will be on the sideline tomorrow."
December 25, 2021
Thie comes after the team announced Wednesday that Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptomatic and tested positive.
On Tuesday, the Eagles beat Washington at the Linc, in a game that had been postponed several days because of a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.
Time will tell which players will be available on Sunday for both the Eagles and the Giants.