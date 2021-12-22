Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.According to the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptomatic and tested positive earlier in the day."Coach Sirianni will conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday," the team said.This news comes one day after the Eagles beat Washington at the Linc, in a game that had been postponed several days because of a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.Washington took the field with a quarterback who signed four days earlier and was missing a handful of starters because of the coronavirus outbreak.After jumping out to a 10-point lead, Washington ran out of gas in a 27-17 loss Tuesday night.The Eagles ran all over an opponent depleted by COVID-19 protocol absences, which came at the worst possible time in the middle of a playoff chase and contributed to a second consecutive defeat."We're not going to blame COVID for what happened," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "In the NFL you get paid to handle adversity. ... We didn't do our job and we got embarrassed."At one point the team had 23 players on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list, and even with the game pushed back two days, this was not close to a complete roster.Washington didn't have either of its top two quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen, was missing 2020 All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and starting center Tyler Larsen on the offensive line and cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Kamren Curl on defense.