Eagles fans take over South Philadelphia sporting their Kelly green

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coming off last week's loss to the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles fans are ready for a win.

Vibes are high in South Philadelphia and everyone is repping their Kelly green.

"Today is the debut of the Kelly green, 100% that's why we're here," said Kristen Kuipers of Wilmington Delaware.

It's Sunday in Philadelphia, and you know that means -- Eagles fans are taking over everywhere you look.

What do fans do best to get ready for a game? They tailgate.

"We got some wings, over here my brother pre-made them earlier in the oven, then we brought them here to grill them. That's how we do it! Come here, get them nice and crispy," explained Felix Vargas of Northeast Philadelphia.

The loss against the Jets was unfortunate, but some people think the Eagles needed a reset.

"Last week was tough, I feel like we needed that loss to keep going and not get sidetracked with being undefeated. As long as we get the "W," we'll put last week behind us," said Curtis Sullivan of Brooklyn New York.

Fans are hoping to celebrate another victory this weekend.

"This is a big game for the Eagles. The Dolphins are very good, this will be a big win. Last week was rough," said Casey Mchugh of Southampton New Jersey.