Eagles will wear iconic Kelly green jerseys this Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be rockin' the Kelly green throwback jerseys when they take on the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday night.

The jerseys, which were released this summer, replicate the ones worn in the days of Randall Cunningham from 1985 to 1995. The Eagles last wore the throwback jerseys on the field in 2010.

"I think it's an exciting thing for the fans and I think it's an exciting thing for us. We know we can't get too wrapped up in that and we'll be focused on that. But it's cool," said coach Nick Sirianni of the jerseys on Wednesday.

The 5-1 Eagles are looking to bounce back after last weekend's first loss of the season to the New York Jets.

Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions and has seven this season. He threw six all of last year. The Eagles also had four turnovers in their 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.

The Kelly green threads will return in Week 12 when the team welcomes the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26.