Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson ruled out for game against Lions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles continue to prepare to play shorthanded on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Seven players missed practice on Thursday, including wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey.

Mack Hollins and Nelson Agholor say they are ready to step up.

Head Coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday, but there is a chance Jeffrey and Dallas Goedert could take the field.

Kickoff against the Lions is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $30K for missing N.J. girl
Global Climate Strike: Protesters march through Philadelphia streets
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Shots fired near Chester school hours after 2 students were fired on
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
Man's three pit bulls help stop home invasion in Philadelphia
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Show More
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
2-alarm fire ignites across from Sharon Hill Fire Company
AccuWeather: Warming up today, even warmer this weekend
More TOP STORIES News