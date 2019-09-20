Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson ruled out for game against Lions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles continue to prepare to play shorthanded on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Seven players missed practice on Thursday, including wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey.Mack Hollins and Nelson Agholor say they are ready to step up.Head Coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday, but there is a chance Jeffrey and Dallas Goedert could take the field.Kickoff against the Lions is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.