Suspect sought for shooting in East Mt. Airy

Action News is told the 31-year-old victim is now hospitalized in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the back and the leg in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy section.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Brinton Street, near Johnson Street.

Investigators are still working to figure out the motive.
