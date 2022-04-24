Suspect sought for shooting in East Mt. Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the back and the leg in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy section.
Police say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Brinton Street, near Johnson Street.
Action News is told the 31-year-old victim is now hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators are still working to figure out the motive.
