Philadelphia firefighter injured battling house fire in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.The fire began around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 6500 block of N. 11th Street.Arriving fire crews were met with heavy flames coming from the roof.Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters sprayed water from the roof.Crews were able to place the fire under control.Authorities said one firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but no further details were released.A cause of the fire is under investigation.