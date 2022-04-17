easter

89th annual Easter Promenade returns to South Street

The festivities included music, egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a best-dressed contest.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Easter tradition returned to South Philadelphia for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday, drawing hundreds of families to the activities.

The 89th annual Easter Promenade kicked off on 5th and South streets Sunday. The crowd, many of whom wore their Sunday best and bunny ears, then marched to Headhouse Plaza on 2nd Street.

"Great way to show off South Street. It's a wonderful place. People can come for their brunch, they can hang out this afternoon and get a meal," said Michael Harris, with the South Street Headhouse District. "The last one we did was 2019, and like everything else, this was put on hold for two years."

The festivities included music, egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a best-dressed contest. Two-year-old Helena Johnson was one of the winners.

While the toddler went for the princess look, others opted for crazy headpieces.

"People look at our little creations and it just brings smiles to their face, and that's what we love. It's just fun, innocent fun," said Terry Sell, an attendee.

