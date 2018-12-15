200 students graduate from Delaware State University

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --Years of hard work and studying have led to this very special day for more than 200 students at Delaware State University.
Saturday, the university held its 133rd commencement ceremony in Dover.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons delivered the keynote address during the celebration. He encouraged the graduates to fight for what they believe in and to get involved in shaping democracy.
Senator Coons also received an honorary doctoral degree.
