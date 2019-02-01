Bill proposes panic buttons in all N.J. public schools

A plan to install a panic alarm in all New Jersey public schools is now in the hands of Governor Phil Murphy.The state senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday called "Alyssa's Law," named after one of the victims of the Florida high school massacre.It would require schools installing panic buttons that silently notify police during an emergency.That would likely cost as much as $12.5-million statewide, with funds coming from a school bond voters approved last year.-----