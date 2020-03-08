Bucks County reopening all schools after coronavirus scare

On Friday, five schools in the county were closed after officials learned a person from another state tested positive for COVID-19. That person attended a gathering at a Bucks County residence roughly two weeks ago.
Health officials tested all those who came in contact with the infected person and tests have come back negative.
Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Department of Health said Friday the infected patient is from a state that borders Pennsylvania and did not know they had the coronavirus at the time of the event.
Officials said all 23 schools in the district, as well as the school buses, have been cleaned and sanitized.
"Based on the most recent information available, and in consultation with the Bucks County Department of Health, all Central Bucks School District schools will open and operate on a regular schedule tomorrow, Monday, March 9, 2020," school officials said on Sunday.
The school district says they will continue to employ an elevated cleaning protocol in all buildings and buses.
