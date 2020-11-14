Central Bucks School District has no plans to suspend in-class instruction

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was game on at Central Bucks South High School Friday night.The Central Bucks Titans played Neshaminy High School in their last game of the regular season.But sports and in-person classes will continue as planned for the foreseeable future for the Central Bucks School District, the third-largest in the state.The decision was confirmed by Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, which resonated well with students and parents."I think the kids need to be back in school," said Matt Bendzlowicz of Warrington.Olivia Coelho, who is a freshman, said, "I like to come into school, and be able to see people and have the instruction from the teachers."Despite coronavirus cases climbing, Kopicki says their model of safety is working.Despite their 18,000 student enrollment, only 67 students total across the district have tested positive for COVID-19, Kopicki said."I'm actually pleased it seems like Central Bucks has the stomach for it," added Bendzlowicz.Kopicki says after contact tracing, they found none of the students got COVID-19 in school.John Coelho of Warrington said, "If we control that side of it, I think school is not going to be the issue. It'll be outside the school where the problem is."Parents also said Friday, virtual learning just isn't getting it done."Usually the kids are like, 'ah man, I can't wait for summer vacation.' My daughter was like 'I need to be back in school,'" said Bendzlowicz.The students' Action News spoke with agree."We don't have the teachers right there, like helping us, and like instructing us," added Olivia Coelho.The superintendent says this could change should cases spiral out of control.