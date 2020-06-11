6abc Best of the Class

Managing the Transition to College During a Pandemic


For seniors across the globe, COVID-19 has thrown their post-graduation plans into flux, leaving many nervous about what comes next. To help navigate some of those decisions, Dr. Geraldine Bloemker and John Downey from Widener University are here to answer your questions on how to manage the transition to college and other post-high school plans during a pandemic.

Our panelists from Widener University answered your questions about managing the transition to college during a pandemic.

Dr. Geraldine Bloemker is Associate Provost for Student Success at Widener University. She is a licensed psychologist and educator who oversees student support services, academic policies and procedures, as well as programs that support the first-year student experience. Dr. Bloemker and her staff worked closely with students from their move off-campus to learning remotely and continues to provide a full range of academic support services to help students work successfully through the different phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. John P. Downey serves as the Dean of Students at Widener University. He has responsibility for the out-of-class experiences of students, including residence life, student engagement, new student orientation, campus recreation and club sports, fraternity & sorority life, and health services. Dr. Downey has over 30 years of experience helping students transition to college and maximize their learning and development
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education6abc best of the classcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS
Share your at-home senior graduation photos with 6abc
Dealing with the Pressure of Accomplishment
My future goals and plans after high school
The Biggest Issues facing Generation Z
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Humid, Occasional Downpours Today
Disabled boy kicked out of Boston Market for not wearing mask
Vacant Trump Plaza in A.C. to be demolished
Philly provides additional options to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining
23 wine and spirits stores in Philly area to allow limited in-store access
Body of woman found stuffed in suitcase in Kensington
SEPTA employees receiving free COVID-19 tests
Show More
Former NJ police chief: Officers are guardians, not warriors
Teen tried saving friend in Schuylkill River drowning: Police
NJ officer accused of 'unjustified' use of pepper spray on teen, friend
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News