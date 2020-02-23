Education

Clara Barton Elementary School in Feltonville to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Clara Barton Elementary School will reopen Monday, February 24 after asbestos cleanup.

The school was closed from Thursday, February 13, through Friday, February 21 due to damaged asbestos in the attic and boiler room that was found during an inspection of the building, the School District of Philadelphia said.

"Extensive work was completed at the school. Air quality testing conducted by two independent firms indicates the building is suitable for re-occupancy," the district said in a statement.

Officials say the public is urged to monitor the district's website at www.philasd.org and the school's website at philasd.org/barton for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtstudentsasbestos
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot, wounded in Maple Shade, New Jersey
THON raises more than $11M for pediatric cancer research
The Phanatic has gotten a makeover! See his new look
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
Man shot 4 times while walking dog: Reports
AccuWeather: Mild With More Clouds Monday
House fires leaves 2 injured in Collingswood, New Jersey
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Mummers celebrate Mardi Gras
Crash sends truck into West Philly home
Gunman fires on Trenton home shooting 1 inside
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
More TOP STORIES News