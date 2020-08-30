temple university

Temple University suspends in-person classes due to COVID-19 outbreak

103 active COVID-19 cases after conducting more than 5,000 tests, university says
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is suspending in-person classes for two weeks amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a letter to the university community, citing the increase as a possible result of small social gatherings happening off campus.

"We are instituting a two-week "pause" for in-person classes, and an extensive collaboration with PDPH to test and contact trace student cases and minimize further spread," the university said Sunday, after officials reported nearly 60 active COVID-19 cases within the school community on Friday.

READ MORE: 'It's going to be bad': Temple University students, faculty protest in-person classes
Some Temple University students and staff protested on the first day of class.



The university says further tests revealed that there are now a total of 103 active cases.

Students taking in-person classes will go online starting Monday, August 31, and will continue until September 11. Classes which are already online will not be impacted by this decision.

Only classes designated by the dean of a school or college as "essential" will continue in-person learning. Those students who qualify will be notified directly.

"An assessment of the situation will be made during this period to determine the best course moving forward. We are hopeful, of course, that we will be able to return to the full hybrid program in place at the start of the semester, but any such decision will be driven by the data and public health guidance available at the time," said the university.

More TOP STORIES News