COVID-19 outbreak hits Hatboro-Horsham School District transportation workers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in the Hatboro-Horsham School District will not be able to take the bus to school for the rest of the week.Officials said that is because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the district's school bus drivers.The district says more than 20 staff members, or about 25% of its transportation staff, are impacted and out of work.The transportation department will be closed for the rest of the week to allow time for contact tracing and cleaning of the vehicles, officials said.The district hopes to resume transportation services on Monday, but warned families should expect delays, adjusted routes and possibly route cancellations.