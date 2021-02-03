Education

COVID-19 outbreak hits Hatboro-Horsham School District transportation workers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in the Hatboro-Horsham School District will not be able to take the bus to school for the rest of the week.

Officials said that is because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the district's school bus drivers.

The district says more than 20 staff members, or about 25% of its transportation staff, are impacted and out of work.

The transportation department will be closed for the rest of the week to allow time for contact tracing and cleaning of the vehicles, officials said.

The district hopes to resume transportation services on Monday, but warned families should expect delays, adjusted routes and possibly route cancellations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhatboro boroughhorsham townshippennsylvania newseducationschool buscoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf proposes state income tax hike: What you should know
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Clouds clear overnight, sun returns Thursday
ATF aiding investigation into 4-alarm boardwalk blaze in Ocean City
UPenn doctor brings transparency to COVID vaccine for Black community
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
Show More
NJ restaurants, gyms, casinos can increase indoor capacity
Amazon fulfillment center in Berks Co. evacuated
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
More TOP STORIES News