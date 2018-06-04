PHILLY PROUD

Custodian makes sure students start the day with a smile

Custodian greets school children every morning: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 4, 2018 (WPVI)

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fred Moore - or Mr. Fred, as he's known - is the first face many students see each morning at Bell Oaks School in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

Each day, students know a friendly fist bump is coming their way.

Mr. Fred has been with the Bellmawr Public School District for 14 years and at Bell Oaks Elementary for eight.

He's a custodian and traffic monitor who's never late, never misses a day, and never misses an opportunity to say hello!

He said he's there to help the children get their day started.

"Not only helps them, but it helps me as well!" he said.

Mr. Fred wakes up at 4:20 a.m. and is at school before 6 a.m. After he cleans the offices, he heads to drop-off.

The method has changed over the years, but the meaning hasn't.

"We used to do the high five, but then we found it was better to do the fist bumps. I guess that's what they do now. The first bumps and the dabs," he said.

The kindness he shows is free and is also invaluable.

"It makes me feel a lot better about myself," said eighth-grader Hanna Shepkosky.

"He's really motivational," said fifth-grader Kimora Dobson.

"Kind of reassuring because you know if you have a bad day, Mr. Fred will try to cheer you up," said eighth-grader Caleb Messenger.

"Any time you talk to him, he's always positive, has something nice to say," said Principal Anthony Farinelli.

"He's just a really nice person to have around the school," said eighth-grader Francesca Belgiorno.

Mr. Fred does this on his own. The principal says no one tells him to do this. He does it because he's a nice guy who cares about the kids.

"He wants everybody to feel good because everybody means something He just wants everyone to have a smile on their face," said fifth grader Vanessa Martinez.

