An 11-year-old boy in Delaware whose parents say he has been bullied because of his last name Trump was honored Saturday for his bravery to stand up to his bullies.Joshua Trump is in 6th grade at Talley Middle School in Wilmington.The bullying has gotten so bad, the school has agreed to change Joshua's last name to his father's name in their system.But a local organization in Delaware County is awarding Joshua for his bravery to stand up to his bullies.Saturday, Teach Anti Bullying gave him their National Anti Bullying Medal of Courage at his home in Claymont, Delaware.He is just the 48th recipient of the national award.------