Delaware teachers union head resigns over old blog posts

The president of Delaware's teachers' union has resigned in light of offensive blog posts from 2006 to 2009 that resurfaced this week.News outlets report the Delaware State Education Association convened an emergency meeting Wednesday during which Mike Matthews resigned. Matthews used to run a blog in which he used crude terms to comment on female political figures and denigrated Muslims.A statement from Delaware education advocacy nonprofit DelawareCAN Executive Director Atnre Alleyne also alluded to posts that "joke about child molestation and gang rape."WHYY-FM was the first to report on the posts, which had been deleted but were accessible by the Wayback Machine.A statement from the union says the posts were written prior to Matthews becoming an education and union member, but were nonetheless "completely inappropriate."------