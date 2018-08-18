EDUCATION

DeSales University considers name removal of two bishops

DeSales University considers name removal of two bishops. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 18, 2018.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Following the unprecedented Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report on sex abuse by priests, a university in Lehigh County is considering changing the names of two buildings named after two bishops named in the report.

A spokesperson for DeSales University tells Action News the buildings in question are the "Bishop Thomas J. Welsh Hall" and the "Bishop Joseph McShea Student Center."

Both bishops are accused in the report of covering up abuse.

The university will discuss the removal of their names during the next board meeting in September.
