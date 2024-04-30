Man killed outside home after argument over woman leads to shooting in East Lansdowne, Pa.

East Lansdowne police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man during an argument Monday night.

East Lansdowne police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man during an argument Monday night.

East Lansdowne police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man during an argument Monday night.

East Lansdowne police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man during an argument Monday night.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- East Lansdowne police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man during an argument Monday night in Delaware County.

Detectives tell Action News that the argument was over a woman. They said the man who was shot and killed was in a past relationship with the woman and was not supposed to be at the home.

Officials are also working to sort out why an argument between two men resulted in one of them losing his life.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m., just a short distance from the police department along the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue near Emerson Avenue.

Police said they found a man shot to death outside a home. The suspect left the scene on foot, leaving his flip-flops behind as he got away.

At least seven shots were fired and officers said they found a gun at the scene. However, police said they do not believe the gun recovered was the weapon used to kill the man and have not said who they believe it might belong to.

Officers are using a K-9 to help with the search of the gunman.

The shooting has left neighbors on the block shaken as they wait to learn more details.

"I don't know the family but I do wish them well," said neighbor Jordan Harris.

As the search continues for the gunman, the hope among neighbors is that there will be less violence.

"It's just scary. A lot of things have been going on in East Lansdowne, especially on Wildwood Avenue, so to know things are continuing to grow and things are continuing to happen, it's just sad," Harris said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.