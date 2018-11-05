EDUCATION

Philadelphia Eagles launch STEM program in Germantown school

Philadelphia Eagles launch STEM program in Germantown school. Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli on Action News at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles are helping local school students get in the game when it comes to science, technology, education, and math, or "STEM."

The Eagles teamed up a Brazilian based petrochemical company called Braskem to celebrate the launch of a new web-based course being offered to schools in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for free.

Former wide receiver Jason Avant was also on hand to kick off this new initiative.

The goal is to introduce middle and high school students to careers in technical fields.

Monday, they were introducing the program to the students at Imhotep Institute Charter high school in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

They say no matter what kinds of careers the students choose...they will be prepared with the latest in technology at their fingertips.

