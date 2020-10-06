Education

Philadelphia Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod launches 'Game Changers' initiative to empower youth learning

By

Rodney McLeod Game Changers announcement press conference.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika, teamed up with local NPR station WHYY to empower local communities and youth learning.

This brand new initiative 'Game Changes' through McLeod's Change Our Future Foundation, aims to enlist local and regional athletes, coaches, and influencers to support long-term sustainable resources for elementary through higher education learning.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with our friends at WHYY as we introduce and implement the Game Changers initiative throughout our region," said McLeod. "Both my wife Erika and I believe that advancing educational programs and providing a platform for youth to amplify their voice is essential to lifelong learning. We are honored to lead this effort by challenging others to get involved and become the change we all desire to see within our communities."

Rodney and Erika McLeod - Game Changers announcement press conference.



Entering in his fifth season with the Eagles, McLeod has been a vocal leader both on and off the field surrounding issues that impact local urban communities.

While the Philadelphia public school system being one of those areas that lack resources, McLeod looks to partner with WHYY to create more innovative ways of learning for students.

Proceeds from the Game Changers campaign will directly support the educational services and programs at WHYY and the growth and future of the Game Changers initiative.

The areas the initiative aims to form a culture of learning, increase STEM and literacy skills, and create a strong foundation for future success.

To learn more from McLeod on his Game Changers mission or how to become an ambassador, click here.
